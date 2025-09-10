A Legacy of Democracy: From Sarvepalli to C P Radhakrishnan
The Congress celebrated C P Radhakrishnan's vice-presidential win, evoking Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's ideals for a vibrant democracy. Despite his defeat, opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy hailed the democratic spirit. Congress deemed the BJP's win a political defeat, emphasizing unity and respectable opposition performance.
The Congress on Wednesday extended congratulations to newly elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, recalling the profound words of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in the Rajya Sabha in 1952, warning that democracy can turn into tyranny without open criticism.
The opposition emphasized that Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan lived true to his principles. Congress official Jairam Ramesh praised C P Radhakrishnan while stressing the legacy of fairness and impartiality left by the first Vice President.
C P Radhakrishnan clinched the vice-presidential seat with 452 votes against opponent B Sudershan Reddy's 300. The Congress, critiquing BJP's win as a moral setback, highlighted opposition unity with a strong 40% vote share, as democracy thrives not just on victories but on participation and dissent, remarked Reddy.
