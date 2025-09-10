Cross-Voting Controversy and Relief Package Debate Emerge Post Vice Presidential Election

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into allegations of cross-voting by members of the INDIA bloc in the recent Vice Presidential election. Tewari emphasized the seriousness of the matter, urging coalition partners to probe any potential voting irregularities.

Tewari also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 1,600 crore relief package for Punjab, contending that the funds fall short of addressing the extensive destruction caused by recent heavy rains. Pointing to significant loss of lives and livelihoods, Tewari argued for a more substantial assessment and assistance to aid affected regions.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, praised the unity of NDA MPs and acknowledged 'conscience' votes from across the aisle, as NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan triumphed in the election. Opposition leaders, while noting a respectable 40% vote for their candidate, highlighted ongoing disparities and ideological battles.