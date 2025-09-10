Left Menu

Political Showdown: BJP Protests Against Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Insult to Modi's Mother

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh held a dharna to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi over alleged insults against Prime Minister Modi's mother. The incident traces back to a Bihar rally where offensive remarks were made. Singh criticized Gandhi for not denouncing the abuses, sparking protests.

In a dramatic political protest, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh and BJP supporters staged a dharna on a highway, demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The protest followed allegations of abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a Congress rally in Bihar.

The BJP workers, holding placards with messages such as 'Rahul Go Back' and 'Desh ki Maon se Maafi Maango', accused Gandhi of failing to condemn the offensive language. Singh claimed that Gandhi diverted his route to avoid confrontation with the protesting BJP members.

The incident, stemming from a viral video showing a man using expletives at a Congress event in Bihar, has inflamed political tensions. Prime Minister Modi expressed deep emotional pain and criticized Congress, urging citizens to hold the party accountable for the insults directed at mothers.

