Political Showdown: BJP Protests Against Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Insult to Modi's Mother

In a dramatic political protest, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh and BJP supporters staged a dharna on a highway, demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The protest followed allegations of abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a Congress rally in Bihar.

The BJP workers, holding placards with messages such as 'Rahul Go Back' and 'Desh ki Maon se Maafi Maango', accused Gandhi of failing to condemn the offensive language. Singh claimed that Gandhi diverted his route to avoid confrontation with the protesting BJP members.

The incident, stemming from a viral video showing a man using expletives at a Congress event in Bihar, has inflamed political tensions. Prime Minister Modi expressed deep emotional pain and criticized Congress, urging citizens to hold the party accountable for the insults directed at mothers.

(With inputs from agencies.)