India-Mauritius Summit: A Historic Partnership for Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi. The visit signifies the strong civilizational ties between India and Mauritius. The leaders will discuss broad areas of cooperation, emphasizing development and strategic partnerships with a focus on emerging sectors like renewable energy and digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host his Mauritius counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in Varanasi on Thursday as part of a state visit to India. This meeting heralds the longstanding civilizational and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The visit is poised to further bolster the bilateral relationship, with discussions covering a wide range of topics, including development partnerships and capacity building. Key areas of focus for both leaders will include health, education, science, technology, and emerging sectors such as renewable energy and digital infrastructure.

Mauritius, a crucial partner in the Indian Ocean Region, aligns closely with India's strategic interests through the MAHASAGAR Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The Varanasi Summit highlights the joint commitment of India and Mauritius to sustainable development and prosperity for both nations and the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

