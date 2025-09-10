Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir Over AAP MLA's Detention

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, an uneasy calm persists as prohibitory orders remain enforced following Tuesday's violent clashes between protesters and security forces. Demonstrations erupted in response to the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, escalating tensions in the region.

The prohibitory restrictions have expanded to the Bhaderwah valley, resulting in shuttered shops and closed business establishments. At least eight police personnel, including two officers, sustained injuries during the clashes. Additional security forces have been deployed in sensitive districts to maintain order.

AAP leaders criticized Malik's detention as unconstitutional, accusing the BJP government of employing repressive tactics. Party officials plan to intensify protests against what they view as political victimization. Meanwhile, authorities warn of strict enforcement of prohibitory orders to prevent any breach of peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)