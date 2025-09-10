Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir Over AAP MLA's Detention

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district impose prohibitory orders amid protests over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under the Public Safety Act. Clashes injured eight police officers, while business and educational operations remain suspended. AAP leaders condemn the act as political victimization, vowing to escalate their protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:06 IST
Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir Over AAP MLA's Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, an uneasy calm persists as prohibitory orders remain enforced following Tuesday's violent clashes between protesters and security forces. Demonstrations erupted in response to the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, escalating tensions in the region.

The prohibitory restrictions have expanded to the Bhaderwah valley, resulting in shuttered shops and closed business establishments. At least eight police personnel, including two officers, sustained injuries during the clashes. Additional security forces have been deployed in sensitive districts to maintain order.

AAP leaders criticized Malik's detention as unconstitutional, accusing the BJP government of employing repressive tactics. Party officials plan to intensify protests against what they view as political victimization. Meanwhile, authorities warn of strict enforcement of prohibitory orders to prevent any breach of peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

 Global
2
Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

 India
3
EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

 France
4
Wildlife Smuggler Caught With Threatened Tortoise in Uttar Pradesh

Wildlife Smuggler Caught With Threatened Tortoise in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025