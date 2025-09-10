Justice or Intimidation? Verdicts Stir Controversy in Pakistan

A Pakistani court has sentenced 17 supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan to 10-year prison terms in connection with a 2023 riot case. The Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore delivered its verdict inside Kot Lakhpat Jail, addressing the torching of a Supreme Court judge's vehicle during protests on May 9, following Khan's arrest by Pakistan Rangers.

Among those convicted are notable figures from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including former Punjab ministers Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, ex-Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema, and former senator Ejaz Chaudhry. Fashion designer Khadija Shah also received a five-year sentence. Meanwhile, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was acquitted, marking his fourth exoneration related to the May 9 incidents.

The PTI has condemned the judgment as politically charged, claiming it exemplifies judicial bias aimed at stifling Khan's popularity and silencing his supporters. On May 9, PTI backers staged nationwide protests, attacking military and government facilities, leading to the arrest of around 10,000 individuals.