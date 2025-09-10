Left Menu

Justice or Intimidation? Verdicts Stir Controversy in Pakistan

In a controversial ruling, a Pakistani court sentenced 17 Imran Khan supporters to 10 years in jail related to the May 2023 riots. The PTI calls the judgment politically motivated, asserting it lacks evidence and aims to suppress Khan’s influence. Acquittals for some leaders contrast with the harsh sentences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:55 IST
Justice or Intimidation? Verdicts Stir Controversy in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court has sentenced 17 supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan to 10-year prison terms in connection with a 2023 riot case. The Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore delivered its verdict inside Kot Lakhpat Jail, addressing the torching of a Supreme Court judge's vehicle during protests on May 9, following Khan's arrest by Pakistan Rangers.

Among those convicted are notable figures from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including former Punjab ministers Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, ex-Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema, and former senator Ejaz Chaudhry. Fashion designer Khadija Shah also received a five-year sentence. Meanwhile, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was acquitted, marking his fourth exoneration related to the May 9 incidents.

The PTI has condemned the judgment as politically charged, claiming it exemplifies judicial bias aimed at stifling Khan's popularity and silencing his supporters. On May 9, PTI backers staged nationwide protests, attacking military and government facilities, leading to the arrest of around 10,000 individuals.

TRENDING

1
Investment Dream Turns Nightmare: Woman Scammed of Rs 24.7 Lakh

Investment Dream Turns Nightmare: Woman Scammed of Rs 24.7 Lakh

 India
2
Kathmandu Airport Reopens Amid Turbulent Protests and Strife

Kathmandu Airport Reopens Amid Turbulent Protests and Strife

 Nepal
3
Kylian Mbappe Opens Up: The Struggles Behind the Glory

Kylian Mbappe Opens Up: The Struggles Behind the Glory

 France
4
Ghana's Economic Resurgence: Services Sector Leads Growth Surge

Ghana's Economic Resurgence: Services Sector Leads Growth Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025