Left Menu

Punjab's Flood Relief Debate: Sunil Jakhar Challenges AAP's Rs 20,000 Crore Demand

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar criticized the AAP government's request for a Rs 20,000 crore flood relief package, questioning the discrepancy with the official damage report of Rs 13,089 crore. Prime Minister Modi announced Rs 1,600 crore aid and compensation for victims, highlighting regional political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:06 IST
Punjab's Flood Relief Debate: Sunil Jakhar Challenges AAP's Rs 20,000 Crore Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political storm continues in Punjab as BJP president Sunil Jakhar called out the AAP government's plea for a Rs 20,000 crore flood relief package. He emphasized the discrepancy in the reported damages of Rs 13,089 crore, challenging the additional Rs 7,000 crore sought by the state.

During a media interaction, Jakhar underlined inconsistencies in the AAP's demand, particularly in rural development and road repairs. He questioned the claims made by the state, suggesting a lack of transparency and questioning the seriousness of the government's approach to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged Rs 1,600 crore to Punjab for flood relief efforts. He also promised compensation for victims' families, further intensifying the political discourse as Punjab battles one of its worst floods in decades, affecting over 2,000 villages and causing widespread devastation.

TRENDING

1
Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

 Global
2
Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

 Global
3
France's Fiscal Furore: Navigating Political and Economic Turmoil

France's Fiscal Furore: Navigating Political and Economic Turmoil

 France
4
India Accelerates Semiconductor Ambitions: From 28nm to Cutting-edge 5-7nm Chips

India Accelerates Semiconductor Ambitions: From 28nm to Cutting-edge 5-7nm C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025