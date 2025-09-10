Punjab's Flood Relief Debate: Sunil Jakhar Challenges AAP's Rs 20,000 Crore Demand

The political storm continues in Punjab as BJP president Sunil Jakhar called out the AAP government's plea for a Rs 20,000 crore flood relief package. He emphasized the discrepancy in the reported damages of Rs 13,089 crore, challenging the additional Rs 7,000 crore sought by the state.

During a media interaction, Jakhar underlined inconsistencies in the AAP's demand, particularly in rural development and road repairs. He questioned the claims made by the state, suggesting a lack of transparency and questioning the seriousness of the government's approach to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged Rs 1,600 crore to Punjab for flood relief efforts. He also promised compensation for victims' families, further intensifying the political discourse as Punjab battles one of its worst floods in decades, affecting over 2,000 villages and causing widespread devastation.