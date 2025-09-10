Tensions Rise as Poland Downs Russian Drones

In a bold move that has heightened tensions between Russia and NATO, Poland successfully shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace. This marks the first known instance of NATO members engaging in hostile actions linked to Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incident as a significant provocation, indicating it was the closest the region has been to open conflict since the Second World War. Despite these tensions, Tusk assured that there is no imminent danger of war.

The Kremlin refrained from offering comments, directing inquiries to the defense ministry. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Poland's claims and rejected the accusations by the EU and NATO as unfounded provocations lacking evidence.

