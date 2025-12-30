Kremlin Urges Dialogue Amid US-Iran Tensions

The Kremlin on Tuesday emphasized the necessity of engaging in dialogue with Iran amid escalating tensions. The call comes after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Washington's willingness to back another significant strike on Iran.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump on Monday suggested Tehran might be attempting to revive its weapons programs in the wake of the U.S. strike in June. However, Iran has consistently denied pursuing a nuclear arsenal.

Moscow has fostered a closer relationship with Tehran since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, culminating in signing a strategic partnership treaty with the Islamic Republic earlier this year.