Left Menu

Kremlin Urges Dialogue Amid US-Iran Tensions

The Kremlin has called for dialogue and restraint following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on supporting a strike against Iran. Despite Tehran denying nuclear program accusations, Trump hinted at renewed efforts. Moscow and Tehran have strengthened relations, signing a strategic partnership treaty this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:05 IST
Kremlin Urges Dialogue Amid US-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Tuesday emphasized the necessity of engaging in dialogue with Iran amid escalating tensions. The call comes after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Washington's willingness to back another significant strike on Iran.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump on Monday suggested Tehran might be attempting to revive its weapons programs in the wake of the U.S. strike in June. However, Iran has consistently denied pursuing a nuclear arsenal.

Moscow has fostered a closer relationship with Tehran since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, culminating in signing a strategic partnership treaty with the Islamic Republic earlier this year.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Command Karnataka's Budget?

Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Command Karnataka's Budget?

 India
2
New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Shillong’s Police Bazaar

New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Shillong’s Police Bazaar

 India
3
European Markets Defy Holiday Lull with Resilient Gains

European Markets Defy Holiday Lull with Resilient Gains

 Global
4
Chennai's Residential Boom: Navigating Real Estate Dynamics in 2026

Chennai's Residential Boom: Navigating Real Estate Dynamics in 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025