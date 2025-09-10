Left Menu

Supriya Sule Defends Maharashtra's Honor Amid Vice Presidential Election Controversy

Baramati MP Supriya Sule criticizes attempts to malign Maharashtra by suggesting Opposition legislators cross-voted in the vice presidential election. Sule defends Maharashtra’s integrity and responds to claims of cross-voting for NDA candidate Radhakrishnan. She also addresses internal NCP disputes and stresses the need for honest governance.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has taken a strong stand against allegations that could tarnish Maharashtra's reputation, following the vice presidential election that saw C P Radhakrishnan victorious. Sule, a prominent figure in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), urged against maligning Marathi people and questioned the basis for claims of cross-voting.

Sule voiced her concerns over comments made by BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal, who cited split votes as evidence of cross-voting. She emphasized the need for transparency and fairness, especially for honest officials like IPS officer Anjana Krishna, who faced political backlash for her actions against illegal activities in Solapur district.

In a broader perspective, Sule called for unity and dialogue within Indian politics, especially in the wake of unrest in neighboring Nepal. She urged the central government to convene an all-party meeting to maintain regional stability amidst global political tensions.

