Mungantiwar Warns BJP: Loyalty Over Machines

On Wednesday, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar issued a warning to his party, cautioning that the neglect of loyal leaders and workers might result in voters abandoning the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing concerns about a potential alliance between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Mungantiwar maintained that BJP's election prospects would remain unaffected.

Mungantiwar cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ethos, emphasizing the importance of connection over merely winning elections. He expressed skepticism about the delayed announcement of the Thackeray cousins' alliance ahead of the Mumbai civic elections, suggesting it might slightly impact Congress.

Highlighting the necessity of genuine engagement with people, the senior BJP leader stressed that electoral success is secondary to earning public trust. Mungantiwar encouraged prompt decision-making, reflecting on the frequent meetings between the Thackerays, while reiterating BJP's continued voter appeal.

