Left Menu

Mungantiwar Warns BJP: Loyalty Over Machines

BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar cautioned his party about neglecting loyal leaders and workers, stating that voters might do the same. He expressed confidence that an alliance between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would not impact BJP's prospects, but might affect Congress. Mungantiwar urged parties to prioritize winning people's hearts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:37 IST
Mungantiwar Warns BJP: Loyalty Over Machines
Sudhir Mungantiwar
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar issued a warning to his party, cautioning that the neglect of loyal leaders and workers might result in voters abandoning the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing concerns about a potential alliance between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Mungantiwar maintained that BJP's election prospects would remain unaffected.

Mungantiwar cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ethos, emphasizing the importance of connection over merely winning elections. He expressed skepticism about the delayed announcement of the Thackeray cousins' alliance ahead of the Mumbai civic elections, suggesting it might slightly impact Congress.

Highlighting the necessity of genuine engagement with people, the senior BJP leader stressed that electoral success is secondary to earning public trust. Mungantiwar encouraged prompt decision-making, reflecting on the frequent meetings between the Thackerays, while reiterating BJP's continued voter appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationwide Voter List Overhaul to Ensure Integrity

Nationwide Voter List Overhaul to Ensure Integrity

 India
2
Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Sanaa

Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Sanaa

 Global
3
Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winning Season

Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winn...

 India
4
EU Proposes Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine Defence

EU Proposes Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine Defence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025