New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

France's new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, has vowed to creatively tackle parliamentary opposition to pass a budget aimed at reducing the nation's hefty deficit while maintaining new policy directions. His appointment comes amid widespread anti-government protests.

Lecornu, a loyalist of President Emmanuel Macron and the former defense minister, replaces Francois Bayrou, who was removed following a parliamentary vote against his deficit-reduction plans. Lecornu emphasized the need for creativity and technical precision, along with necessary ruptures, when addressing the government's opposition in a brief speech after assuming office.

The immediate challenge for Lecornu involves navigating a contentious 2026 budget through a parliament divided into ideological blocs, with urgent deadlines looming. While there's broad consensus on the urgency of slashing France's deficit, disagreements on execution make Lecornu's task complex and pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)