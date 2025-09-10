Left Menu

New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

Sebastien Lecornu, France's new prime minister, aims to creatively navigate parliamentary challenges to pass a budget reducing the national deficit. Amid escalating anti-government protests, Lecornu, succeeding Francois Bayrou, must unify opposing political factions while maintaining President Macron's economic policies. His urgent task: passing a finely balanced 2026 budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:44 IST
France's new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, has vowed to creatively tackle parliamentary opposition to pass a budget aimed at reducing the nation's hefty deficit while maintaining new policy directions. His appointment comes amid widespread anti-government protests.

Lecornu, a loyalist of President Emmanuel Macron and the former defense minister, replaces Francois Bayrou, who was removed following a parliamentary vote against his deficit-reduction plans. Lecornu emphasized the need for creativity and technical precision, along with necessary ruptures, when addressing the government's opposition in a brief speech after assuming office.

The immediate challenge for Lecornu involves navigating a contentious 2026 budget through a parliament divided into ideological blocs, with urgent deadlines looming. While there's broad consensus on the urgency of slashing France's deficit, disagreements on execution make Lecornu's task complex and pivotal.

