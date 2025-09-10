Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

The Maharashtra government is mobilizing efforts to secure the safe return of its tourists stranded in Nepal amid political turbulence, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Pawar, the state is in continuous contact with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and other relevant bodies to facilitate the safe return of these tourists. He emphasized that there is no cause for panic, assuring families that their loved ones remain the administration's top priority.

Reports indicate around 100 tourists from various districts like Thane, Pune, and Mumbai are affected. Some have already managed their evacuation via private vehicles. The crisis arose following severe anti-government protests leading to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation.

