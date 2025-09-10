NDA's Political Diplomacy Triumphs in Vice Presidential Election

In the aftermath of CP Radhakrishnan's victory as India's 15th Vice President, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary lauded the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) political strategy and underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influential leadership. He suggested that NDA's diplomatic prowess had attracted votes even from some opposing MPs, illustrating the broad appeal of Modi's leadership.

The election outcome was notable, with Radhakrishnan securing 452 first preference votes against Opposition candidate Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy's 300, amidst a 98.20 percent voter turnout. Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan, commending his dedication to societal service and envisioning his contributions to enhancing constitutional integrity and parliamentary discussions.

Despite the NDA's victory, Congress MP Manickam Tagore observed a significant rise in the Opposition's vote share, attributing the increase from 26 percent to 40 percent. He argued that additional support from regional parties could have further boosted their numbers, reflecting a growing ideological stance in the face of the ruling alliance's dominance.