Rahul Gandhi Alleges Widespread Vote Rigging: 'Vote Thief, Vacate Power'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stirred political waters, claiming widespread vote rigging across India under the slogan 'vote thief, vacate power.' Gandhi's allegations are rooted in supposed manipulations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, where he accused the BJP of artificially inflating voter counts post-elections.

Addressing party workers in Raebareli, Gandhi underscored alleged irregularities, such as unexplained voter roll additions that disproportionately favored the BJP. He criticized the Election Commission's refusal to investigate, attributing electoral victories to fabricated votes.

Congress supporters are mobilized to amplify these claims nationwide, as Gandhi insists that only through the party's efforts can the preservation of India's democratic integrity be assured. He stressed the need to protect citizens' rights from industrial monopolies which, he alleged, are undermining India's economic and social fabric.

