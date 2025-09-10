Left Menu

Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis

The political crisis in Nepal following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation has raised concerns in India. Congress leader Salman Khurshid advocates a 'wait-and-watch' approach as protests intensify. India watches closely, hoping for stability, while noting the generational shift and the role of social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:30 IST
Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst mounting political unrest in Nepal, India's Congress party stresses a 'wait-and-watch' strategy. The situation escalated after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation triggered mass protests.

Salman Khurshid, head of Congress's foreign affairs department, highlights the delicate ties between the two nations and urges caution, hoping for stability.

As the crisis unfolds, Khurshid underscores the importance of learning from Nepal's generational movement and the impact of social media. Meanwhile, Nepal enforces curfews to control violence, with hopes for a swift return to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

 India
2
Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegations

Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegation...

 India
3
Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

 Global
4
Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice to Pawan Khera

Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025