Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis
The political crisis in Nepal following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation has raised concerns in India. Congress leader Salman Khurshid advocates a 'wait-and-watch' approach as protests intensify. India watches closely, hoping for stability, while noting the generational shift and the role of social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Amidst mounting political unrest in Nepal, India's Congress party stresses a 'wait-and-watch' strategy. The situation escalated after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation triggered mass protests.
Salman Khurshid, head of Congress's foreign affairs department, highlights the delicate ties between the two nations and urges caution, hoping for stability.
As the crisis unfolds, Khurshid underscores the importance of learning from Nepal's generational movement and the impact of social media. Meanwhile, Nepal enforces curfews to control violence, with hopes for a swift return to peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Risha Insult: Politics and Protests in Tripura
Bihar Strengthens Border Security Amid Nepal Protests
Calcutta High Court Permits BJP Ex-servicemen Protests Amid Controversy
Rescue Efforts Underway for Stranded Indian Families Amid Nepal Protests
Nepal in Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Rock the Nation