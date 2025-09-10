Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis

Amidst mounting political unrest in Nepal, India's Congress party stresses a 'wait-and-watch' strategy. The situation escalated after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation triggered mass protests.

Salman Khurshid, head of Congress's foreign affairs department, highlights the delicate ties between the two nations and urges caution, hoping for stability.

As the crisis unfolds, Khurshid underscores the importance of learning from Nepal's generational movement and the impact of social media. Meanwhile, Nepal enforces curfews to control violence, with hopes for a swift return to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)