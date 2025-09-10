Controversy Over Modi's Relief Aid to Flood-Hit Punjab
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused PM Narendra Modi of insulting the Punjabi language after announcing a Rs 1,600-crore relief for the flood-hit state. Cheema criticized the aid as inadequate amid extensive devastation and claimed Modi focused more on meeting BJP members than flood victims.
In a recent controversy, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disrespecting the Punjabi language while discussing relief aid for the flood-stricken state.
Cheema described Modi's pledged Rs 1,600 crore as "miserably meagre," especially in light of the severe damage caused by the worst deluge in Punjab since 1988.
Instead of focusing on the plight of grieving families and affected individuals, Modi reportedly met with BJP members, casting doubt on the sincerity of his visit.
