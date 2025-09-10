Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Yemen's Houthis Accuse Israel of Airstrikes on Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim Israel conducted heavy airstrikes on Sanaa, with spokesmen confirming the attacks but no immediate response from Israel. The strikes follow past Israeli retaliation against Houthi missile and drone attacks, as the Houthis support Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's capital, Sanaa, has reportedly been subjected to heavy airstrikes, according to Houthi rebels who accuse Israel of launching these attacks. The targets of these strikes remain unclear, and it is not known if there were any casualties.

Anees al-Asbahi, representing the Houthi-controlled Health Ministry, and Brigadier General Yahya Saree, a military spokesman, both confirmed the strikes occurred on Wednesday. Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the situation.

The incident follows previous Israeli airstrikes prompted by missile and drone assaults by the Iran-backed Houthis. The group maintains it supports Hamas and Palestine in the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

