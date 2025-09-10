Tensions Rise: Yemen's Houthis Accuse Israel of Airstrikes on Sanaa

Yemen's capital, Sanaa, has reportedly been subjected to heavy airstrikes, according to Houthi rebels who accuse Israel of launching these attacks. The targets of these strikes remain unclear, and it is not known if there were any casualties.

Anees al-Asbahi, representing the Houthi-controlled Health Ministry, and Brigadier General Yahya Saree, a military spokesman, both confirmed the strikes occurred on Wednesday. Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the situation.

The incident follows previous Israeli airstrikes prompted by missile and drone assaults by the Iran-backed Houthis. The group maintains it supports Hamas and Palestine in the Gaza conflict.

