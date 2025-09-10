Nepal’s Turmoil: Chaos to Order Amid Political Upheaval
In Nepal, troops restored order after violent protests led Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign. The 'Gen Z' group discussed interim leadership, considering former chief justice Sushila Karki among others. A curfew is in place as chaos subsides, with international flights resuming and security tightened.
Nepal's streets saw a significant military presence on Wednesday as troops worked diligently to restore order and prevent further violence amidst political upheaval. The instability followed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation after protesters clashed with police, resulting in multiple fatalities.
In response to the turmoil, the Nepal Army imposed a nationwide curfew, maintaining a firm grip over the nation. Curfew hours extend through Thursday morning, heavily curtailing public movement while soldiers closely monitor activities, especially after protesters set fire to government buildings and political offices.
The interim government formation talks involve the 'Gen Z' group, with deliberations centering on candidates like former chief justice Sushila Karki. The international community watches closely, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres calling for adherence to human rights and legal standards during the crisis resolution process.
