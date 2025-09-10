Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of misusing laws to target opposition leaders, following the detention of the party's Jammu and Kashmir MLA Mehraj Malik under the PSA. Protesters clashed with security forces in Doda, alleging the arrest was politically motivated, prompting a curfew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated press conference, AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, levelled accusations against the BJP, claiming they were targeting opposition leaders by misusing laws. This follows the contentious detention of AAP's Jammu and Kashmir MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Protests erupted in Doda, with demonstrators clashing with security forces, leading to the imposition of a curfew. The AAP alleges that the detention is a politically motivated attempt to stifle the party's growing influence in the region.

This marks the first time a sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir has been detained under the stringent PSA, which allows for detention without charge or trial for extended periods. The BJP has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

