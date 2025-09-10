Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA
AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of misusing laws to target opposition leaders, following the detention of the party's Jammu and Kashmir MLA Mehraj Malik under the PSA. Protesters clashed with security forces in Doda, alleging the arrest was politically motivated, prompting a curfew.
- Country:
- India
In a heated press conference, AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, levelled accusations against the BJP, claiming they were targeting opposition leaders by misusing laws. This follows the contentious detention of AAP's Jammu and Kashmir MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Protests erupted in Doda, with demonstrators clashing with security forces, leading to the imposition of a curfew. The AAP alleges that the detention is a politically motivated attempt to stifle the party's growing influence in the region.
This marks the first time a sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir has been detained under the stringent PSA, which allows for detention without charge or trial for extended periods. The BJP has yet to respond to these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy in Manesar: Political Animosity or Justice?
Cousins Forge Political Alliance Amidst Maharashtra's Poll Ambitions
Kerala University Registrar Suspension Upheld Amid Political Turmoil
EC Intensifies Scrutiny on Unrecognised Political Parties
Nepal’s Turmoil: Chaos to Order Amid Political Upheaval