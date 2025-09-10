Surveillance or Security? Camera Controversy Shakes Rajasthan Assembly

The final day of Rajasthan's Monsoon Session was fraught with protests from Congress legislators, who accused the government of installing extra cameras in the Assembly to surveil opposition MLAs. The uproar disrupted proceedings, despite Speaker Vasudev Devnani's clarification that the cameras were solely for video recording purposes and not for audio capture.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully demanded an immediate ruling during Question Hour, expressing a refusal to participate in further proceedings until the issue was resolved. The charged atmosphere culminated in Congress MLAs entering the well of the House, engaging in slogan-shouting, and ultimately staging a walkout.

The assembly's tumultuous session concluded with the passage of significant bills, including the Rajasthan Groundwater Management Authority Bill. Outside the House, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised concerns about governance and transparency, calling for accountability on pressing public issues and a probe into the surveillance allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)