Surveillance or Security? Camera Controversy Shakes Rajasthan Assembly
The Rajasthan Assembly faced turbulence on the last day of its Monsoon Session as Congress legislators protested against alleged government surveillance through extra cameras. Speaker Devnani's assurances failed to quell the concerns, leading to a walkout by Congress members. The controversy overshadowed key legislative proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The final day of Rajasthan's Monsoon Session was fraught with protests from Congress legislators, who accused the government of installing extra cameras in the Assembly to surveil opposition MLAs. The uproar disrupted proceedings, despite Speaker Vasudev Devnani's clarification that the cameras were solely for video recording purposes and not for audio capture.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully demanded an immediate ruling during Question Hour, expressing a refusal to participate in further proceedings until the issue was resolved. The charged atmosphere culminated in Congress MLAs entering the well of the House, engaging in slogan-shouting, and ultimately staging a walkout.
The assembly's tumultuous session concluded with the passage of significant bills, including the Rajasthan Groundwater Management Authority Bill. Outside the House, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised concerns about governance and transparency, calling for accountability on pressing public issues and a probe into the surveillance allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Congress Gains Momentum Amidst BJP Deflections
Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links
Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice to Pawan Khera
Congressman Condemns Rising Hate Attacks on Hindu Temples Across the US
Punjab Congress Criticizes Government Over Misuse of Disaster Relief Funds