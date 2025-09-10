Election Integrity Under Scrutiny in Udhampur: EVM Verification Scheduled

In Udhampur, the District Election Officer (DEO) Saloni Rai announced the commencement of EVM checking and verification from September 18 at the Government Degree College, aimed at ensuring electoral integrity in the Chenani assembly segment.

This action comes after Harsh Dev Singh, a former minister and constituency candidate, brought forward claims of electoral misconduct. Singh, representing the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, has legally challenged the current election results, implicating various officials, including a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, in alleged violations.

Inviting all political candidates to participate in the process, the DEO emphasized transparency. The verification is a response to Singh's High Court petition demanding the annulment of the 2024 Chenani assembly election results due to widespread alleged violations.

