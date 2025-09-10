BJP's Delhi Triumph: Modi's Vision and Workers' Dedication Fuel Victory

The BJP's impressive victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections is a testament to the relentless efforts of party workers and the powerful influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a book release event.

The book, 'BJP Delhi Win – Modi's Guarantee,' authored by Delhi unit Mahila Morcha chief Richa Pandey, outlines the BJP's significant triumph after 27 years, overcoming the long-standing dominance of AAP by securing 48 out of 70 Assembly seats.

Gupta emphasized that the collective dedication of countless party workers, underscored by Modi's inspiring leadership, was pivotal in achieving this success. The event also witnessed the presence of prominent BJP leaders, further solidifying the book's theme of unity and perseverance.

