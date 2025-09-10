PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Doha, Supports Qatari Sovereignty
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Israel for violating Qatar's sovereignty with air strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. The action triggered global outrage and tensions in the region. Modi emphasized India's support for peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, condemning attacks on civilians and advocating for regional stability.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned Israel's recent air strikes on the Qatari capital of Doha, labeling it a violation of the nation's sovereignty. The attacks, targeting Hamas leaders, have escalated tensions in an already volatile Middle East.
After a conversation with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Modi expressed India's deep concerns and called for resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. His remarks came days after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation condemned similar actions by Israel and the US against Iran.
The SCO summit, attended by Modi, underscored the need for a just settlement of the Palestinian question and condemned actions leading to civilian casualties. Modi's statements reflect India's commitment to regional peace and the condemnation of terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Qatar
- Israel
- air strikes
- Doha
- Hamas
- sovereignty
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- peace
ALSO READ
PM Modi Condemns Qatar Sovereignty Violation Amid Israel-Hamas Tensions
Bihar Deputy CM's Controversial Remarks on Nepal's Sovereignty Stir Debate
India Condemns Attacks in Doha, Stands for Peace
Tensions Rise as Israel's Airstrike on Hamas Leaders Strains Ceasefire Efforts
China Condemns Israel's Strike on Doha, Criticizes External Powers