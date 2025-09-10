PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Doha, Supports Qatari Sovereignty

In a significant diplomatic statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned Israel's recent air strikes on the Qatari capital of Doha, labeling it a violation of the nation's sovereignty. The attacks, targeting Hamas leaders, have escalated tensions in an already volatile Middle East.

After a conversation with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Modi expressed India's deep concerns and called for resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. His remarks came days after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation condemned similar actions by Israel and the US against Iran.

The SCO summit, attended by Modi, underscored the need for a just settlement of the Palestinian question and condemned actions leading to civilian casualties. Modi's statements reflect India's commitment to regional peace and the condemnation of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)