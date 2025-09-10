Left Menu

PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Doha, Supports Qatari Sovereignty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Israel for violating Qatar's sovereignty with air strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. The action triggered global outrage and tensions in the region. Modi emphasized India's support for peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, condemning attacks on civilians and advocating for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:20 IST
PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Doha, Supports Qatari Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned Israel's recent air strikes on the Qatari capital of Doha, labeling it a violation of the nation's sovereignty. The attacks, targeting Hamas leaders, have escalated tensions in an already volatile Middle East.

After a conversation with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Modi expressed India's deep concerns and called for resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. His remarks came days after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation condemned similar actions by Israel and the US against Iran.

The SCO summit, attended by Modi, underscored the need for a just settlement of the Palestinian question and condemned actions leading to civilian casualties. Modi's statements reflect India's commitment to regional peace and the condemnation of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

 India
2
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States
3
Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

 United Kingdom
4
Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025