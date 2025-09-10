Hardeep Singh Puri Criticizes Opposition's Paper Ballot Claims

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday criticized the Opposition's response to the recent vice-presidential election, where BJP-led NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan won by a wider margin than anticipated. Puri highlighted that despite paper ballots - a method the Opposition demands - nearly 35 of their MPs voted for the NDA candidate.

Puri accused the Opposition of creating baseless hysteria using incorrect data when elections are lost, criticizing their historical ties to corruption. He emphasized how the Opposition's claims against electronic voting machines (EVMs) and demands for paper ballots are undermined by the vice-presidential election's outcome.

On social media platform X, Puri stated that the allegations of fraudulent voting and electoral inaccuracies, particularly regarding voter addition in Maharashtra and other regions, lack substance. He underscored that the Opposition's misleading narratives fall apart under scrutiny, showcasing the robustness of India's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)