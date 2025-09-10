Hardeep Singh Puri Criticizes Opposition's Paper Ballot Claims
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the Opposition for its inconsistent stance on paper ballots after BJP-led NDA's vice-presidential win. He accused them of using false data to create hysteria. Despite advocating for paper ballots, 35 opposition MPs allegedly voted for the NDA candidate, raising questions on their stance.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday criticized the Opposition's response to the recent vice-presidential election, where BJP-led NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan won by a wider margin than anticipated. Puri highlighted that despite paper ballots - a method the Opposition demands - nearly 35 of their MPs voted for the NDA candidate.
Puri accused the Opposition of creating baseless hysteria using incorrect data when elections are lost, criticizing their historical ties to corruption. He emphasized how the Opposition's claims against electronic voting machines (EVMs) and demands for paper ballots are undermined by the vice-presidential election's outcome.
On social media platform X, Puri stated that the allegations of fraudulent voting and electoral inaccuracies, particularly regarding voter addition in Maharashtra and other regions, lack substance. He underscored that the Opposition's misleading narratives fall apart under scrutiny, showcasing the robustness of India's democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Ministers Showcase Diverse Assets: From Cryptocurrency to Classic Cars
Union Minister Encourages Action on Unified Pension Scheme
Union Cabinet nod for doubling of Bhagalpur–Dumka-Rampurhat railway line at cost of Rs 3,169 crore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan wins VP polls bagging 452 votes; Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy gets 300 votes: Returning Officer.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Strategic UAE Visit: Bridging Educational Ties