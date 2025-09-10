Rajasthan's Political Storm: Congress Takes Aim at BJP

In a fervent demonstration of political discontent, Rajasthan's Congress unit, led by chief Govind Singh Dotasara, launched a large-scale protest march against the BJP government at both state and central levels.

During the Jan Aakrosh Rally, Dotasara and other party leaders accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of securing electoral victories through deceptive campaigns and alleged vote manipulation.

Critics further lambasted the government's inadequate response to recent state floods, while heavy police presence ensured the rally's route was securely managed.

