Rajasthan's Political Storm: Congress Takes Aim at BJP
The Rajasthan Congress unit, under chief Govind Singh Dotasara, organized a mass protest against the BJP government, citing public discontent and alleging vote theft in past elections. Leaders criticized the government's handling of state floods and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the public.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fervent demonstration of political discontent, Rajasthan's Congress unit, led by chief Govind Singh Dotasara, launched a large-scale protest march against the BJP government at both state and central levels.
During the Jan Aakrosh Rally, Dotasara and other party leaders accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of securing electoral victories through deceptive campaigns and alleged vote manipulation.
Critics further lambasted the government's inadequate response to recent state floods, while heavy police presence ensured the rally's route was securely managed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
