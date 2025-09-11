Starmer Calls for Humanitarian Change Amid Gaza Crisis

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in London, expressing deep concerns over the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Starmer implored Herzog to change Israel's course by allowing humanitarian aid into the region and halting military operations. He emphasized the pressing need for immediate action.

A spokesperson from Downing Street confirmed Starmer's message to Herzog, highlighting the UK's long-standing alliance with Israel. Starmer stressed that Israel must prevent the worsening of the manmade famine in Gaza by easing aid restrictions and reconsidering their military strategy.

In his dialog with Herzog, Starmer reiterated the UK's commitment to fostering a lasting peace, aiming for a future where both Israelis and Palestinians can coexist peacefully. This conversation underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts in shaping regional stability and ensuring human rights in the region.

