Left Menu

Starmer Calls for Humanitarian Change Amid Gaza Crisis

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address the Gaza crisis by allowing aid and ceasing military offensives. Starmer emphasized the UK's longstanding alliance with Israel, advocating for enduring peace and a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:59 IST
Starmer Calls for Humanitarian Change Amid Gaza Crisis
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in London, expressing deep concerns over the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Starmer implored Herzog to change Israel's course by allowing humanitarian aid into the region and halting military operations. He emphasized the pressing need for immediate action.

A spokesperson from Downing Street confirmed Starmer's message to Herzog, highlighting the UK's long-standing alliance with Israel. Starmer stressed that Israel must prevent the worsening of the manmade famine in Gaza by easing aid restrictions and reconsidering their military strategy.

In his dialog with Herzog, Starmer reiterated the UK's commitment to fostering a lasting peace, aiming for a future where both Israelis and Palestinians can coexist peacefully. This conversation underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts in shaping regional stability and ensuring human rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

 Global
2
Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine Policies

Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine P...

 Global
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Defense Talks Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025