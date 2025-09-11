Diplomatic Tensions Unfold: Herzog and Starmer Clash over Israel-Palestine Policies

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced a tense diplomatic exchange in Downing Street, as the leaders clashed over Israel's recent military actions and Britain's stance on recognizing a Palestinian state.

The meeting, described as 'tough,' occurred in light of Israel's airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar and Britain's plan to recognize Palestine, sparking intense debate. Herzog argued the actions were within Israel's rights, while Starmer criticized the airstrike as unacceptable and highlighted humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

The diplomatic friction underscores growing tension between Israel and Western allies, as Britain signals potential policy shifts ahead of the U.N. General Assembly. Starmer remains committed to diplomacy, stressing the need for peace efforts amid pressure from local politicians urging a tougher stance on Israel's policies.

