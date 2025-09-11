Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt: Charlie Kirk Shot at Campus Event

Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, was shot at a Utah college event. The incident, now under investigation, highlights rising political violence. Kirk's visit was controversial, sparking petitions against his appearance. Lawmakers, including Trump, condemned the shooting. The suspect is in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orem | Updated: 11-09-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 01:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was critically injured in a shooting incident at a college event in Utah. Law enforcement confirmed that a suspect is in custody as Kirk fights for his life.

Videos circulated on social media captured the alarming moment when a shot was fired during Kirk's presentation at Utah Valley University. The event was already contentious, with nearly 1,000 people signing a petition to bar Kirk from speaking. Despite the division, the university upheld its commitment to free speech.

Responses flooded in from prominent figures, including former President Donald Trump, who called for prayers for Kirk. This shooting adds to a recent spate of political violence across the United States, raising concerns among leaders and citizens alike.

