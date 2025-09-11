Left Menu

Qatar-Israel Tensions Escalate Over Hamas Office Controversy

Qatar criticizes Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's calls to expel Hamas from Doha, labeling his comments reckless. This follows Israel's airstrikes aimed at Hamas leaders in Qatar, which drew widespread condemnation. Qatar asserts its actions align with US and Israeli-requested mediation efforts and denies claims of secretly harboring Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 03:55 IST
Qatar-Israel Tensions Escalate Over Hamas Office Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strongly worded rebuttal, Qatar criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call for Doha to expel Hamas officials. The diplomatic clash intensified following Israel's airstrikes targeting Hamas political leaders in Qatar, escalating Middle East tensions and drawing international rebukes.

Netanyahu accused Qatar of offering Hamas a sanctuary and demanded that either they face justice or be expelled. In response, Qatar's foreign ministry condemned these remarks, highlighting that hosting Hamas was part of a mediation effort sanctioned by the US and Israel.

Doha stressed that negotiations have been transparent and internationally backed, accusing Netanyahu of trying to justify condemned actions. As a mediator in peace talks between Hamas and Israel, Qatar warned that Israeli aggression risks derailing the dialogue process.

TRENDING

1
Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

 Global
2
Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

 Global
3
Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

 Global
4
Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025