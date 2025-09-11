Qatar-Israel Tensions Escalate Over Hamas Office Controversy

In a strongly worded rebuttal, Qatar criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call for Doha to expel Hamas officials. The diplomatic clash intensified following Israel's airstrikes targeting Hamas political leaders in Qatar, escalating Middle East tensions and drawing international rebukes.

Netanyahu accused Qatar of offering Hamas a sanctuary and demanded that either they face justice or be expelled. In response, Qatar's foreign ministry condemned these remarks, highlighting that hosting Hamas was part of a mediation effort sanctioned by the US and Israel.

Doha stressed that negotiations have been transparent and internationally backed, accusing Netanyahu of trying to justify condemned actions. As a mediator in peace talks between Hamas and Israel, Qatar warned that Israeli aggression risks derailing the dialogue process.