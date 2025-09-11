Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, claiming the strikes by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu have dashed hopes of releasing hostages. The attack has deepened tensions in the region, drawing widespread condemnation and complicating ceasefire negotiations led by Qatar and Egypt.

  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has intensified his criticism of Israel following a recent airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of undermining efforts to negotiate the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

The comments were made ahead of Sheikh Mohammed's appearance at the United Nations, highlighting growing dissatisfaction among Gulf Arab nations regarding Israel's military actions. The strike, which took the lives of at least six individuals, has exacerbated regional tensions and jeopardized ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Netanyahu, whose government has been militarily active across the region since the Hamas-initiated conflict with Israel, remains steadfast in defending the strikes and has issued warnings to nations providing refuge to terrorists. Sheikh Mohammed's upcoming appearance at a UN Security Council meeting signals Qatar's strategic diplomatic efforts following the contentious attack.

