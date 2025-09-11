BJP Leader Nainar Nagenthiran Defends AIADMK's Strength

Nainar Nagenthiran, the BJP chief for Tamil Nadu, firmly rebutted accusations that his party is attempting to undermine AIADMK. In a statement on Thursday, he highlighted AIADMK's robust standing in the state, dismissing adversaries' claims as mere baseless allegations.

The AIADMK's popularity is evident, Nagenthiran said, pointing out the vast crowds attending rallies led by the party's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami. He insisted that what Palaniswami asserts matters for their alliance, signifying a strong relationship between the parties.

Nagenthiran also expressed readiness to engage with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, aiming to bring them back into the NDA fold. He sidestepped questions on AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, indicating lack of details.

(With inputs from agencies.)