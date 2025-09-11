Left Menu

BJP Leader Nainar Nagenthiran Defends AIADMK's Strength

BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Nainar Nagenthiran refutes claims of weakening AIADMK, asserting the party's strength in the state. He emphasizes AIADMK's strong leadership under Edappadi K Palaniswami and expresses openness to reinforce alliances. Assertions of political adversaries are labeled as baseless by Nagenthiran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:24 IST
BJP Leader Nainar Nagenthiran Defends AIADMK's Strength
Nainar Nagenthiran
  • Country:
  • India

Nainar Nagenthiran, the BJP chief for Tamil Nadu, firmly rebutted accusations that his party is attempting to undermine AIADMK. In a statement on Thursday, he highlighted AIADMK's robust standing in the state, dismissing adversaries' claims as mere baseless allegations.

The AIADMK's popularity is evident, Nagenthiran said, pointing out the vast crowds attending rallies led by the party's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami. He insisted that what Palaniswami asserts matters for their alliance, signifying a strong relationship between the parties.

Nagenthiran also expressed readiness to engage with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, aiming to bring them back into the NDA fold. He sidestepped questions on AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, indicating lack of details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India
2
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

 India
3
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
4
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025