Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

The Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction has announced plans to protest against the India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2025. The decision, declared by party MP Sanjay Raut, describes the match as an act of 'treason' and 'shamelessness', sparking a wave of political discourse.

Raut unveiled the 'Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan', a protest campaign where women will publicly demonstrate their outrage against the event. Addressing the media, he questioned the decision-makers, citing the ongoing emotional scars of the Pahalgam tragedy and challenging the nation's priorities in allowing the game to proceed.

The Supreme Court, however, refused to consider an urgent plea to halt the match, reaffirming that sporting engagements with Pakistan should continue as scheduled. The verdict, delivered by Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, underscores the ongoing debate over politics, sports, and national sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)