Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match
Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, led by MP Sanjay Raut, plans to protest against the India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2025, condemning it as an act of 'treason'. The party's women's wing will launch 'Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan' while their plea for intervention was dismissed by the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction has announced plans to protest against the India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2025. The decision, declared by party MP Sanjay Raut, describes the match as an act of 'treason' and 'shamelessness', sparking a wave of political discourse.
Raut unveiled the 'Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan', a protest campaign where women will publicly demonstrate their outrage against the event. Addressing the media, he questioned the decision-makers, citing the ongoing emotional scars of the Pahalgam tragedy and challenging the nation's priorities in allowing the game to proceed.
The Supreme Court, however, refused to consider an urgent plea to halt the match, reaffirming that sporting engagements with Pakistan should continue as scheduled. The verdict, delivered by Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, underscores the ongoing debate over politics, sports, and national sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests
Supreme Court to Hear Kangana Ranaut's Defamation Case Linked to Farmer Protests
TET Qualified Protestors Rally for Recruitment in West Bengal
Tibetan Exiled Parliamentarians Urge Peace Amid Nepal Protests
AAP Protest Halted: Police Action Sparks Controversy