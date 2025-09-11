Bihar's Development Surge: Goyal Highlights NDA's Successes

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that Bihar is undergoing significant development strides under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He stated that a new wave of progress is transforming the state, marked by advancements in railways, highways, and several welfare measures.

Highlighting the NDA government's achievements, Goyal emphasized the Union cabinet's approval of major infrastructure projects, including a railway line and a highway. He underscored the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line and development of the Mokama-Munger high-speed corridor. These projects aim to alleviate transport challenges in Bihar.

Addressing reporters, Goyal pointed to successful welfare schemes and recent GST reforms as indicators of growth, contrasting them with previous governance marked by 'corruption and jungle raj.' He expressed confidence that the NDA would retain power in the state, criticizing the opposition's failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)