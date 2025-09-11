Left Menu

Bihar's Development Surge: Goyal Highlights NDA's Successes

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the steady development in Bihar under leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar. Infrastructure projects, welfare schemes, and GST reforms are driving progress. Goyal criticized the opposition's past governance and pledged continued growth under the NDA government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:10 IST
Bihar's Development Surge: Goyal Highlights NDA's Successes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that Bihar is undergoing significant development strides under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He stated that a new wave of progress is transforming the state, marked by advancements in railways, highways, and several welfare measures.

Highlighting the NDA government's achievements, Goyal emphasized the Union cabinet's approval of major infrastructure projects, including a railway line and a highway. He underscored the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line and development of the Mokama-Munger high-speed corridor. These projects aim to alleviate transport challenges in Bihar.

Addressing reporters, Goyal pointed to successful welfare schemes and recent GST reforms as indicators of growth, contrasting them with previous governance marked by 'corruption and jungle raj.' He expressed confidence that the NDA would retain power in the state, criticizing the opposition's failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

 India
2
Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

 Ukraine
3
RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

 India
4
Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global South": Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global Sout...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025