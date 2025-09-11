Left Menu

Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

Peter Mandelson was removed from his role as the UK's ambassador to the US due to revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Emails uncovered new information about Mandelson's defense of Epstein, leading to his dismissal by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:26 IST
Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

The UK government has dismissed Peter Mandelson from his position as ambassador to the United States following revelations about his connections with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Peter Mandelson, a prominent figure in the Labour Party under Tony Blair, found himself at the center of controversy after a book on Epstein's birthday included a letter by Mandelson referring to Epstein as a "best pal." This led to increased scrutiny over their relationship.

Emails revealed that Mandelson's relationship with Epstein, including a belief that Epstein's first conviction was unjust, was more extensive than previously disclosed. As a result, the Prime Minister ordered the Foreign Ministry to withdraw Mandelson's ambassadorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

 India
2
Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

 Ukraine
3
RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

 India
4
Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global South": Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global Sout...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025