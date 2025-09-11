Rahul Gandhi's Explosive Allegations: Vote Theft and Future Proof

In a fiery statement, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has reiterated his accusations against the ruling BJP, alleging they have engaged in 'vote theft' during elections. He asserted that evidence has already been presented and more 'explosive proof' will be unveiled in the future.

Addressing reporters about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Gandhi charged that elections had been manipulated in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka, providing what he described as 'black-and-white proof'. He assured that more dynamic evidence would be forthcoming, emphasizing the slogan 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' reverberating nationwide.

As part of his visit to his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Bachat Bhawan auditorium. The gathering included notable political figures, including Amethi MP K L Sharma and Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh.