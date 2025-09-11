TikTok Under Fire: French Committee Calls for Criminal Probe

A French parliamentary committee is pushing for a criminal investigation into TikTok after findings suggested the platform may have endangered minors' lives. The move comes in the wake of a report unveiled on Thursday, spotlighting TikTok's role in promoting harmful content to young users.

The committee's chairman, Socialist lawmaker Arthur Delaporte, expressed concerns over what he perceives as TikTok's complicity in endangering youths. He cited possible offenses including criminal complicity and perjury by TikTok executives, urging the Paris public prosecutor to take action.

The committee's recommendations target children under 15, proposing bans from social media, and suggest nighttime curfews for those between 15 and 18. This follows widespread scrutiny and calls for regulation, mirroring initiatives in other countries to protect minors online.

