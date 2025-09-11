Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Response to Russian Drone Threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has intensified calls for a robust international response to a suspected Russian drone incursion into Poland, which he suggests is a strategic move to disrupt air defence supplies to Ukraine as winter approaches.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kyiv with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskiy highlighted the economic imbalance in using costly missile-based systems to combat relatively inexpensive drones.

The Ukrainian leader urged allied nations to reassess their air defence strategies to better address emerging threats posed by drones, a challenge that necessitates collaborative and innovative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)