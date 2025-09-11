Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Response to Russian Drone Threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a more decisive response from Kyiv's allies to a probable Russian drone incursion into Poland, suggesting it aims to thwart air defence supplies to Ukraine. He urged an evaluation of air defence strategies, noting the high costs of missile-based systems against low-cost drones.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has intensified calls for a robust international response to a suspected Russian drone incursion into Poland, which he suggests is a strategic move to disrupt air defence supplies to Ukraine as winter approaches.
Speaking at a press briefing in Kyiv with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskiy highlighted the economic imbalance in using costly missile-based systems to combat relatively inexpensive drones.
The Ukrainian leader urged allied nations to reassess their air defence strategies to better address emerging threats posed by drones, a challenge that necessitates collaborative and innovative solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions
Polish Military Prepares for Drone Defense in Ukraine
Sweden Boosts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
BJP Rallies in Jharkhand: Protests Over Hansda's Death and Land Acquisition
Sweden Boosts Military Budget for Ukraine Support Amid Rising Tensions