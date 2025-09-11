Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Takes Oath as Vice-President

C P Radhakrishnan will be sworn in as Vice-President of India after defeating opposition's B Sudershan Reddy in the election. The swearing-in will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu. The election followed Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

C P Radhakrishnan, former Governor of Maharashtra, is set to be administered the oath as Vice-President by President Droupadi Murmu. The ceremony is scheduled for Friday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Radhakrishnan achieved a decisive victory in the vice presidential race, defeating opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. This election was held following the unexpected resignation of the previous Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

Upon his election as Vice-President, Radhakrishnan vacated his position as Governor of Maharashtra. President Murmu has appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to fulfill the Governor duties for Maharashtra temporarily, according to an official statement.

