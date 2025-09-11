Father's Plea for Detained MLA: A Cry for Justice

Shamas Udin Malik, father of detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, faced a health scare, landing in the hospital due to stress following his son's arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

After his release, Malik publicly apologized for his son's language directed at a deputy commissioner, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to repeal the charges ensuring his son's release.

AAP leaders hurried Malik to the hospital after he collapsed from the strain of his son's legal troubles. Despite the health scare, Malik expressed trust in government figures to deliver justice.