Veteran Congress Leader P P Thankachan Passes Away at 86

Veteran Congress leader P P Thankachan, former Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, passed away at the age of 86 in Aluva. Known for his extensive political career, Thankachan had been under treatment for age-related ailments. A prominent figure, he held various key positions in the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Assembly Speaker P P Thankachan passed away at a private hospital in Aluva at the age of 86. He had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and a chest infection.

Born on July 29, 1939, in Angamaly, Thankachan began his political journey with the Congress, ascending to the position of Perumbavoor Municipal Council chairman at just 26. First elected to the Kerala Assembly in 1982, he represented the Perumbavoor constituency until 2001.

He also served as Opposition Chief Whip, Agriculture Minister, and KPCC President. His extensive contributions to Kerala's political landscape included roles as UDF Convenor and member of various committees. Thankachan is survived by his wife, TV Thankamma, two daughters, and a son. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

