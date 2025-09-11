Left Menu

Sanjay Raut's Sindoor Raksha Campaign: A Bold Stand Against Indo-Pak Cricket Ties

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced a 'Sindoor Raksha' campaign to protest India's cricket match with Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. He equates playing with Pakistan to betrayal, citing the Pahalgam attack. Thousands of women will send sindoor to PM Modi, voicing opposition to sporting ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has announced a notable 'Sindoor Raksha' campaign set to take place on Sunday. The campaign aims to oppose India's participation in a cricket match against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, which is part of the ongoing Asia Cup tournament.

Raut draws a direct connection between the cricket match and alleged acts of betrayal, particularly referencing the April 22 Pahalgam attack orchestrated by Pakistan-backed terrorists, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. According to him, sporting ties with Pakistan remain unacceptable as Operation Sindoor, initiated by India in response to the attack, remains active.

In his advocacy against the match, Raut claims the children of BJP ministers are likely to attend, labeling this act as treason. Through a social media post, he called upon thousands of women from Maharashtra to join the protest by sending 'sindoor' (vermilion) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further expressing public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

