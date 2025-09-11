Modi's Manipur Visit: Redevelopment Amidst Unrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a crucial visit to Manipur, where he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate numerous development initiatives worth Rs 8,500 crore. Officials confirmed his visit will take place on September 13.

This will be Modi's first trip to the state following the unfortunate ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in May 2023. The violence led to over 260 fatalities and displaced thousands, creating a cloud of ethnic tension that the Prime Minister's visit aims to clear.

During the visit, Modi plans to announce development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority area. Additionally, infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 1,200 crore will be inaugurated from Imphal, primarily inhabited by the Meiteis.

