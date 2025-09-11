Left Menu

Modi's Manipur Visit: Redevelopment Amidst Unrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Manipur to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects totaling Rs 8,500 crore. This visit marks his first to the state since ethnic violence erupted between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:42 IST
Modi's Manipur Visit: Redevelopment Amidst Unrest
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a crucial visit to Manipur, where he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate numerous development initiatives worth Rs 8,500 crore. Officials confirmed his visit will take place on September 13.

This will be Modi's first trip to the state following the unfortunate ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in May 2023. The violence led to over 260 fatalities and displaced thousands, creating a cloud of ethnic tension that the Prime Minister's visit aims to clear.

During the visit, Modi plans to announce development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority area. Additionally, infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 1,200 crore will be inaugurated from Imphal, primarily inhabited by the Meiteis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

 Nepal
2
Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negligence Allegations

Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negl...

 India
3
INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

 India
4
Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025