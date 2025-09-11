Protests Erupt Over Fertiliser Shortage in Satna

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan encountered protests from Congress workers in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday over an alleged severe fertiliser shortage in the district.

Despite being in Satna for various programs, including an event promoting 'One Nation, One Election,' Chouhan's visit was marked by tension as Congress workers under local MLA Siddharth Kushwaha brandished black flags and raised slogans upon his arrival near PM Shri Mahavidyalaya.

After a heated exchange with Kushwaha regarding the fertiliser situation, Chouhan assured reporters that the interests of farmers remain a priority and that a continuous supply is being coordinated. This year, Satna has already received 27,700 metric tonnes of urea, exceeding last year's usage at this time due to higher demand influenced by favorable rains.

