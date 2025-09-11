Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Bihar Following RJD Worker’s Murder

The murder of an RJD worker, Raj Kumar, in Bihar's capital has incited a political clash between the opposition RJD and the ruling BJP-led NDA. Leaders exchange accusations while police investigate motives, analyzing CCTV footage and statements. Political tensions are high as parties blame each other's criminal associations.

In a shocking incident in the state capital of Bihar, an RJD worker from Tejashwi Yadav's constituency was shot dead, igniting a fierce dispute between political parties RJD and the ruling BJP-led NDA. The victim, identified as Raj Kumar, also known as Ala Rai, resided in Raghopur, Vaishali district, and was killed on Wednesday night.

Patna East SP Parichay Kumar informed the media that the murder took place in Rajendra Nagar around 10 pm. Police found six spent cartridges at the scene, with suspicions of multiple assailants involved. As the investigation progresses, authorities explore all angles, including political and land-related motives, with CCTV footage being analyzed.

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the ruling government for fostering crime, while BJP leader Samrat Choudhary countered, alleging the RJD's historical association with criminals. Both parties are entangled in a blame game, amplifying political tensions in the state as they push for a thorough investigation.

