Political Firestorm: Assassination Shakes the Conservative Movement

U.S. investigators reported finding the rifle believed to have been used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, but the gunman remains at large. Kirk was killed during a public speaking event in Utah, where he was fielding questions on mass shootings when he was shot.

The event was attended by approximately 3,000 people at Utah Valley University. Surveillance footage captured the suspect arriving on campus shortly before the shooting. Investigators located the weapon and are analyzing evidence, but have yet to disclose the gunman's identity.

Kirk, a vocal advocate for gun rights, co-founded the conservative group Turning Point USA. His assassination has provoked widespread condemnation across political lines, with figures like Trump planning to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously amid rising concerns about political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)