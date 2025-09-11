Football Becomes Political Battleground in West Bengal Elections
In the lead-up to the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal, football and politics are intertwined as TMC and BJP organize rival tournaments. Both draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, with a focus on youth empowerment. As political tensions mount, the significance of football transcends mere sport.
- Country:
- India
With the 2026 Assembly elections looming, football has emerged as a symbolic battleground in West Bengal, fusing the state's love for the sport with its politically charged atmosphere.
The ruling TMC and BJP have each initiated football tournaments, each drawing on the legacy of Swami Vivekananda to galvanize youth support. BJP's 'Narendra Cup' aims to commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech and bolster grassroots influence.
The TMC counters with the 'Swami Vivekananda Cup Zilla Club Football Championship', aiming to use football as a vehicle for unity and empowerment, eschewing political motives amidst widespread scrutiny and anticipation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala BJP Defends GST Cuts Amid Political Clash
Congress Alleges BJP's Diversion Tactics Over Vote Theft Claims
Political Tensions Rise Amidst Allegations of Inflammatory Remarks by BJP Leader
Mass Resignation in Manipur's BJP: Discord Ahead of Modi's Visit
Assam BJP Alleges Gaurav Gogoi's Ties With Pakistan's ISI