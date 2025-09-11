Football Becomes Political Battleground in West Bengal Elections

With the 2026 Assembly elections looming, football has emerged as a symbolic battleground in West Bengal, fusing the state's love for the sport with its politically charged atmosphere.

The ruling TMC and BJP have each initiated football tournaments, each drawing on the legacy of Swami Vivekananda to galvanize youth support. BJP's 'Narendra Cup' aims to commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech and bolster grassroots influence.

The TMC counters with the 'Swami Vivekananda Cup Zilla Club Football Championship', aiming to use football as a vehicle for unity and empowerment, eschewing political motives amidst widespread scrutiny and anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)