Left Menu

Charges Against South Sudan VP

Riek Machar, South Sudan's First Vice President, faces charges of murder, treason, and crimes against humanity for his alleged role in ethnic militia attacks on federal forces in March. Alongside seven others, he is accused of involvement in violence in Upper Nile State. Machar remains under house arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:24 IST
Charges Against South Sudan VP

In a significant development, South Sudan's First Vice President, Riek Machar, has been formally charged with murder, treason, and crimes against humanity. These charges are linked to his alleged role in orchestrating attacks by ethnic militia on federal forces in March, according to the nation's Justice Minister, Joseph Geng.

The move implicates Machar, alongside seven others including former Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol, in violent confrontations involving the White Army militia in the resource-rich northeastern Upper Nile State. This region has been a focal point of conflict.

Machar, a central figure in the country's tumultuous civil war from 2013 to 2018, which saw 400,000 lives lost, has been confined under house arrest since March. These charges intensify the political tension in South Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dubai Hosts the Unveiling of IIM Ahmedabad's Global Education Hub

Dubai Hosts the Unveiling of IIM Ahmedabad's Global Education Hub

 India
2
Health Ministry Revisits 'Dr' Prefix Controversy for Physiotherapists

Health Ministry Revisits 'Dr' Prefix Controversy for Physiotherapists

 India
3
Minister Paswan Advocates for GST Benefits in Food Processing

Minister Paswan Advocates for GST Benefits in Food Processing

 India
4
U.S. Pledges $250M to Combat Health Issues in the Philippines

U.S. Pledges $250M to Combat Health Issues in the Philippines

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025