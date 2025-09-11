Charges Against South Sudan VP

In a significant development, South Sudan's First Vice President, Riek Machar, has been formally charged with murder, treason, and crimes against humanity. These charges are linked to his alleged role in orchestrating attacks by ethnic militia on federal forces in March, according to the nation's Justice Minister, Joseph Geng.

The move implicates Machar, alongside seven others including former Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol, in violent confrontations involving the White Army militia in the resource-rich northeastern Upper Nile State. This region has been a focal point of conflict.

Machar, a central figure in the country's tumultuous civil war from 2013 to 2018, which saw 400,000 lives lost, has been confined under house arrest since March. These charges intensify the political tension in South Sudan.

