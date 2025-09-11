High-Profile Trial Highlights Surge of Political Violence in U.S.

The trial of Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump, commenced on Thursday amid controversy. A federal judge intervened to halt Routh's unfocused opening remarks, which veered away from the charges to topics like human evolution and international conflicts. This trial exemplifies the rise in politically-motivated violence across the U.S.

Routh, representing himself, claims his actions were meant to prevent Trump's re-election. Prosecutors accuse him of planning the assassination for weeks, culminating in a thwarted attempt at Trump International Golf Club. Authorities argue Routh's plot reflects a broader trend of politically-charged violence in America.

The proceedings occur against the backdrop of recent political violence, including the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The trial is also notable for its venue—the same court where Trump was previously charged with retaining classified documents. This case underscores the intense and volatile political climate in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)