Tensions Mount in Doda: Detention Sparks Protests and Political Drama

Tension continues to grip Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as over 80 individuals were detained amid violent clashes between demonstrators and security personnel. The unrest was sparked by the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, charged under the stringent Public Safety Act for allegedly disturbing public order.

Amid the turmoil, former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was blocked from meeting detained AAP MP Sanjay Singh at the Circuit House in Srinagar, escalating political tensions. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders are being enforced, mobile internet remains suspended, and heightened security measures persist across the region.

Despite official assurances of restoring normalcy, the district remains volatile, with all schools and businesses closed. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti criticized the administration's response, labeling it undemocratic. As protests continue, calls are growing for the release of Malik, who established his case as a political detainee.